TAMIU aims to get young voters to the polls

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a day to exercise your civic duty.

The day falls on every year on the fourth Tuesday of September and it’s a campaign that seeks to get more people out to the polls.

On this day several entities and organizations help potential voters registered, one of which will be our own university.

TAMIU will be hosting a youth-powered voter registration drive.

That event will take place at the TAMIU student center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

