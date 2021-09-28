UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tensions have been rising as students are struggling to deal with pandemic conditions this school year.

After conflicts over masks, quarantines, and vaccines created waves in public schools throughout the pandemic, now, school leaders across the country have been raising concerns about the growing number of threats being made against teachers and staff coming from students.

Last week, multiple warnings were posted in different ways, but none of the messages were ignored.

Three suspects were identified last week at United South High School after a menacing threat was found in a bathroom: three male suspects, a seventeen-year-old and two minors.

On the same day, an announcement was later made that a student at the United South 9th-grade campus posted a separate threat directly targeting his teacher from his district-issued Chromebook.

“On Friday, unfortunately, social media has been utilized again to send message --you know-- threats. A student, in particular, was identified and it was a threatening message that was taken to the County Attorney’s office. The County Attorney did determine that there was a threatening message and charges were brought against this particular student.”

Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon says the suspect was taken to the juvenile facility and insists the district will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

“So, just a message to all parents, all students who think it’s funny, who think it’s a joke, that it is being looked at seriously.”

United ISD school administrators are taking the situation seriously and they met this morning to discuss how they were going to address the matter. Some feel the mental and emotional strain from being absent from the classroom played a factor in the situation.

“The students have been home for eighteen months. They came back to campus. There was no socialization, there was no communication with children of their own age. Sometimes it interrupts their emotional and mental learning,” UISD Director of Communications Amparo Lanese told us.

The district can’t elaborate on the mental health of the current suspects, but as tensions continue to rise, district officials want to keep campuses secure.

“More than anything else, just to be cautious, nothing will be taken as jokes.”

None of the school threats here in Laredo have resulted in any serious violence, but last year in other parts of the country, there a significant increase, and authorities say teachers and parents should remain on the alert.

In response to the concerning level of hostility against educators and school staff, the National Association of Secondary School Principals has asked the government to intervene and provide assistance.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.