Who will stop the rain?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The month of October is rapidly approaching and it looks like we are going to be closing out the month with some chances of rain.

On Tuesday we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will linger all week long.

On Wednesday, we’ll see another hot and humid day with temperatures once again in the upper 90s, but we’ll start to decrease by Thursday and our chances of rain will increase.

By Friday, it looks like we’ll start October with the low 90s and our best chance of rain at 80 percent.

Now as we continue into the weekend temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and keep that 60 to 70 percent chance of rain.

