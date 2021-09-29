Agents arrest undocumented immigrant with criminal history

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest an undocumented immigrant with an extensive criminal history.

The incident happened on September 22nd when the Medina County Sheriff’s Office advised agents at the Cotulla Station that they had a foiled a human smuggling attempt.

During the traffic stop, agents arrested six undocumented immigrants, one of which was identified as 43-year-old Alex Oswaldo Guevara, had a criminal history in El Salvador.

The Salvadoran had prior convictions of aggravated homicide, extortion and resisting arrest, he was also a member of the Calle 18 Gang.

Guevara was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

