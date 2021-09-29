Arrests made for shooting at car, breaking into home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Juan Manuel Velasco Jr., 22, and Saul Iram Rodriguez, 27, were both arrested by Laredo police on September 28th.

Velasco Jr. was charged for shooting at a car while someone was inside the vehicle back on August 21st by the 4500 block of Christine Ln.

Officers were able to observe gunshot holes on the windshield and rear window.

Crimes Against Persons Unit identified Velasco as the suspect in that incident.

Saul Iram Rodriguez was also charged with Burglary of Habitation.

That case also occurred on August 21st when Laredo Police responded to a house burglary call by the 1200 block of Johnson Dr.

The victim told officers that a neighbor had seen an unknown individual entering the house through the front door and leaving through a rear window.

The victim noticed that some items, like jewelry worth $800 and three Apple iPhones, were missing.

Crimes Against Persons Unit identified Rodriguez as the suspect in the incident.

