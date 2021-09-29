Advertisement

Arrests made for shooting at car, breaking into home

Juan Manuel Velasco Jr. (age 22) , Saul Iram Rodriguez (age 27)
Juan Manuel Velasco Jr. (age 22) , Saul Iram Rodriguez (age 27)(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Juan Manuel Velasco Jr., 22, and Saul Iram Rodriguez, 27, were both arrested by Laredo police on September 28th.

Velasco Jr. was charged for shooting at a car while someone was inside the vehicle back on August 21st by the 4500 block of Christine Ln.

Officers were able to observe gunshot holes on the windshield and rear window.

Crimes Against Persons Unit identified Velasco as the suspect in that incident.

Saul Iram Rodriguez was also charged with Burglary of Habitation.

That case also occurred on August 21st when Laredo Police responded to a house burglary call by the 1200 block of Johnson Dr.

The victim told officers that a neighbor had seen an unknown individual entering the house through the front door and leaving through a rear window.

The victim noticed that some items, like jewelry worth $800 and three Apple iPhones, were missing.

Crimes Against Persons Unit identified Rodriguez as the suspect in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad
UISD investigating Chromebook threat
UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook
New Cigarroa Middle School
LISD to break ground on Cigarroa Middle School
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility
Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Princess
Get your mammalian friends blessed this weekend!
Pet of the Week: Princess
Pet of the Week: Princess
File photo: Blessing of Animals
Gateway Gatos hosting annual blessing of animals event