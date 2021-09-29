Advertisement

Booster shot campaign ready to get underway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you qualify for the Pfizer COVID booster shot, you will have access to it next week.

The Laredo Fire Department is hosting a vaccine clinic at their administration building in north Laredo.

Front line workers are some of the individuals that fit the bill for this vaccine.

Everyone is who qualifies will be able to get the shot.

”If you haven’t had the opportunity to get the vaccination, go and get the vaccination, it’s not over yet,” City of Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard said. “Many health experts and our own believe that in the winter months we might see another surge and we always have to be prepared for that.”

The clinic will take place Monday through Friday next week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will take place at the City of Laredo Fire Department Administration Center on East Del Mar Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad
UISD investigating Chromebook threat
UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook
New Cigarroa Middle School
LISD to break ground on Cigarroa Middle School
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility
Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant

Latest News

Booster shot campaign underway
Booster shot campaign
Judge Tano Tijerina
Gov. Abbott meets to discuss International Bridge - clipped version
New International Bridge Discussed
Gov. Abbott meets with local leaders to discuss new international bridge
Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership being offered
Laredo College offering second bachelor’s degree