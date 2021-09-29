Booster shot campaign ready to get underway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you qualify for the Pfizer COVID booster shot, you will have access to it next week.

The Laredo Fire Department is hosting a vaccine clinic at their administration building in north Laredo.

Front line workers are some of the individuals that fit the bill for this vaccine.

Everyone is who qualifies will be able to get the shot.

”If you haven’t had the opportunity to get the vaccination, go and get the vaccination, it’s not over yet,” City of Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard said. “Many health experts and our own believe that in the winter months we might see another surge and we always have to be prepared for that.”

The clinic will take place Monday through Friday next week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will take place at the City of Laredo Fire Department Administration Center on East Del Mar Boulevard.

