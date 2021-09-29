Catch of the day goes to good cause

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Maine fishing crew made an accidental catch of a lifetime which ended up benefiting a good cause.

Earlier this month, Captain Ross Alex and his crew went fishing for lobster bait off the coast of Belfast and caught a 600 pound tuna with a market value of $10,000.

By law, they weren’t supposed to keep it but they got the green light to give the big fish to the Belfast Soup Kitchen.

On Tuesday, it was served up to hundreds of people who were in need of some good sea food.

