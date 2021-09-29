Community invited to Laredo Inner City Housing Summit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting residents to be a part of an annual one of a kind summit that aims to catalyze conversations across sectors to unlock investment opportunities.

The city will host its Laredo Inner City Housing Summit today at Laredo College.

The event will provide an outlet to network with diverse sectors and empower its leaders through education and practical tools to pursue inner city redevelopment opportunities.

The Keynote Speaker Cullum Clark Director of the Bush Institute in Dallas.

Realtors, builders, nonprofit organizations, government officials and the public is encouraged to attend.

That event will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Laredo College.

