Advertisement

Doctors Hospital offering Carpal Tunnel screenings

Doctors Hospital to offer Carpal Tunnel Screening
Doctors Hospital to offer Carpal Tunnel Screening(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital is lending a helping hand to those who suffer from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

The hospital is Laredo’s first medical center to offer Carpal Tunnel Release using ultrasound guidance and the SX-One Microknife which is a micro invasive treatment that would help patients recover within days.

The hospital will also have a carpal tunnel screening event which will take place today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence Health Center which is located at 230 Calle Del Norte.

To schedule a screening you can call 956-523-2740.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad
UISD investigating Chromebook threat
UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook
Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility
Auto pedestrian accident on Saunders
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders

Latest News

Three billboards outside UISD schools
Three billboards outside UISD schools
43-year-old Alex Oswaldo Guevara
Agents arrest undocumented immigrant with criminal history
City to hold Inner City Housing Summit
Community invited to Laredo Inner City Housing Summit
New Cigarroa Middle School
LISD to break ground on Cigarroa Middle School