Doctors Hospital offering Carpal Tunnel screenings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital is lending a helping hand to those who suffer from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

The hospital is Laredo’s first medical center to offer Carpal Tunnel Release using ultrasound guidance and the SX-One Microknife which is a micro invasive treatment that would help patients recover within days.

The hospital will also have a carpal tunnel screening event which will take place today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence Health Center which is located at 230 Calle Del Norte.

To schedule a screening you can call 956-523-2740.

