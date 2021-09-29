Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad
UISD investigating Chromebook threat
UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility
Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
New Cigarroa Middle School
LISD to break ground on Cigarroa Middle School

Latest News

FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits avocado facility in Laredo
Governor Abbott visits Laredo for grand opening of avocado facility
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
Catch of the day goes to good cause
Catch of the day goes to good cause