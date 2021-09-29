Gateway Gatos hosting annual blessing of animals event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual event that seeks to bless our four-legged friends, as well as any other mammalian companions is taking place this weekend.

We all love our pets and this weekend is the perfect opportunity to bless the animals we call our friends.

Gateway Gatos and St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church are hosting their annual animal blessing where pets and farm animals can get blessed by a priest.

All proceeds from St. Francis of Assisi medals and T-shirts sold at the event will go toward financially helping cat community caretakers to neuter and spay cats.

The event will take place this Sunday, October 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Plaza which is located at the 1600 block of Matamoros Street.

All animals must be taken in either a leash, harness, or cage.

For more information you can call 956-286-7866.

