Gov. Abbott meets with local leaders to discuss new international bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Business and county officials held a briefing with Governor Abbott to talk about the city’s infrastructure.

Those talks included discussing the four-five bridge.

Officials say a new international bridge would help cement Laredo’s role in transporting the country’s trade.

However, it’s a goal that would need a lot of effort.

“If we look at the state of Texas as a heart and the United States as a body, we are the aorta,” Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said. “We are the number one inland port in the United States. Our infrastructure has to be up-to-date, because we keep saying that, but we need to keep building. So I think an international bridge would be very, very good for us.”

The judge mentioned that the county has plans for the bridge to be located near Rio Bravo.

He also added that the governor seemed excited for the plans.

