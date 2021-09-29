Grab a cup of joe on National Coffee Day!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to celebrate everyone’s favorite pick me up, coffee!

September 29 is National Coffee Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, coffee has been around since the 15th century.

Back then Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today, they roasted the coffee beans and brewed it.

The beans were eventually smuggled out of the middle east and later spread to Europe, Indonesia and the Americas.

Today more than 50 countries around the world grow coffee.

Best of all, there are plenty of deals brewing just for the occasion.

Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary today with a rare freebie, you can get a free cup of pike place roast if you bring in a clean, empty reusable cup, up to 20 ounces.

Members of Dunkin’s “DD Perks” program will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

