Advertisement

Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hasbro is honoring the creator of “Star Wars” with his own 6-inch action figure.

It’s George Lucas in disguise as a stormtrooper, complete with a removable helmet and blaster.

It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

Hasbro’s senior director of product design said the figure “is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come, and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Presales begin on Amazon at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The toy will be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad
UISD investigating Chromebook threat
UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook
Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility
Auto pedestrian accident on Saunders
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan
National Coffee Day
Grab a cup of joe on National Coffee Day!
Krizia, organ donor who helped save several lives
Mother shares daughter’s organ donation story
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels