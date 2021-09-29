Advertisement

Laredo College offering second bachelor’s degree

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A second bachelor’s degree option is coming to Laredo College and it turns students into leaders.

The college is offering a Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Leadership.

The school’s newest program aims to build on skills students have already learned in their associate degrees.

That means students and people from all backgrounds are welcome to apply.

“We have a lot of people who are experts in their field. We have people in finance, people working in criminal justice. And so this allows those people to move up in their current career. For new Freshman coming in, it’s for anyone who is looking into administration in whatever field that they’re in and that’s what makes this degree so attractive,” Director for the program Dr. Marissa Guerrero told us.

You can watch the whole interview on our Digital News Desk.

