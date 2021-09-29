LISD to break ground on Cigarroa Middle School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a year’s long dispute over geographical boundary lines between LISD and UISD, a local school district will finally break ground on its newest middle school.

On Wednesday morning LISD, will break ground on the new Dr. Joaquin Gonzalez Cigarroa Middle School.

The school will be located at 3618 Ejido Road and Lomas Del Sur Boulevard.

The construction of the school comes after LISD purchased the Lomas Del Sur property last year which initially landed on UISD territory.

The groundbreaking will start at 9 a.m.

