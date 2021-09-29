Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to burning bodies found in dumpster

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, TX. (AP) - Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

