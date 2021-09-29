Mother shares daughter’s organ donation story

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety was honored this morning for its efforts and support to encourage Texas drivers to donate organs and other vital tissues when obtaining a license.

It’s a rather simple process that can result in multiple lives being saved.

On average, 22 people die each day because the organs they need are not donated in time.

Right now, more than 107,000 people nationwide are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant with more than 11,000 of these patients living here in Texas.

On a September 28th morning, we met with the mother of one young girl who helped save the life of dozens of people with one simple gesture.

“The reason I’m here is because my daughter is an organ donor. She created a legacy by giving life to others. Now her mission has become my mission and now I’ve become an advocate for organ donation and I spread awareness in our community,” Martha Gonzalez Keizer, a mother of an organ donor, told us.

Martha Gonzalez Keiser clinged to a portrait of her daughter, Krizia, as she reflected on her journey to becoming a donor prior to her passing.

“Once she got her driver’s license and realized she could be a donor, she did and her decision made her very happy to be able to know she could help others in need.”

Asked whether she managed to help others, her mother said, “Krizia, yes she suffered a brain aneurysm 9 months after getting her license.”

Krizia died on June 6th, 2013.

“She was able to save three lives: Rick, Sonia, & Alice whom she gave her organs. She also improved the lives of many others by also giving her tissue and cells.

She also says she’s been in contact with the families Krizia has helped.

“We have been able to meet Rick and Alice and we keep in contact with Sonia through phone & Facebook.”

Clarissa Thompson, with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, says there are many reasons people are afraid to register.

“One donor can help up to 8 lives through organ donation and 75 others through tissue and cornea. Some of the misconceptions out there that people say: the medical community -- they know that I’m a donor and they won’t save my life. That couldn’t be further from the truth. A donor is only considered after every life-saving effort has occurred and others may think I’m too sick or too old to donate. Again, there are individuals that have diabetes, hypertension and they still go on to be organ donors and leave a legacy through the gift of life.”

Krizia’s mother says it’s that kind of gift that has left a lasting impact.

“I know Krizia created a legacy that’s going to go on for a long time. Even though we don’t have her here with us, we know a part of her still lives, and her mission was accomplished. Her mission was to give life to others, which is my mission now to create awareness in our community.”

If you have any questions on becoming a donor, you can visit DonatelifeTexas.org.

