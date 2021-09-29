Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Princess(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week is a little Princess who is a lab mix and his “ruffly” nine years old.

Although she is a little bit on the older side, she still has plenty of life to live and plenty of love to give.

She may seem pretty calm when indoors, but once she is out and about, she is ready to roam around freely.

If you would like to adopt Princess, you can contact the Laredo Animal Protective Society, their number is (956) 724-8364.

They are open Sunday from Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

