Three billboards outside UISD schools comes to an end

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a years long legal battle, UISD and Impacto Media have come to an agreement regarding a controversial issue.

If you have a student in any of the 52 schools at UISD, odds are you have seen some of the many mini billboards advertising a range of local businesses, coronavirus safety and even real estate but the signs were not always on display.

The signs were taken down because official said it cited a safety concern in years past. Which is when the legal battle began.

In 2018 when the school district tried to pull out of the agreement, Impacto Media claimed they lost millions of dollars due to breach of contract.

After several years of back and forth court hearings, and legal negotiations, both parties have come to an agreement.

According to a statement provided by UISD’s attorney Juan Cruz, neither party admits to fault or liability and they agree that they are committed to the principles of good stewardship of public funds and judicial economy.

As a result, Impacto Media will continue to advertise on UISD campuses.

According to UISD’s deputy superintendent Gloria Rendon, the difference is billboards now have to get approved.

Rendon says, “And so we continue to see advertising which are approved at the district level and there is a condition that there were was no any billboard going to be added at the campus level or any campus level would have to be approved the location will have to be approved by United ISD administration.”

The deal also says Impacto will give a portion of their earnings to the district.

Rendon says these funds will go back to the campuses for their use.

The agreement between Impacto and UISD has been extended through May of 2023.

