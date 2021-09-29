Advertisement

Waiting on rain to come

98 degrees
98 degrees(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple a days away from October, but things are about to get pretty heated.

On Wednesday, we’ll start in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll see a high of about 98 degrees by afternoon with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase as we head into Thursday, we’ll hit a high of 93 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Now our best chance of rain will be on Friday, as we kick off the month of scares with some chances of thunderstorms.

We’ll see a high of about 91 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

These chances of rain will continue to linger as we head into the weekend.

On Saturday we are aiming for a high of 90 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of precipitation will decrease by Sunday by 10 percent but still pretty high, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

By next week, we are starting off with highs in the upper 80s and some more chances of rain.

Hopefully this is a sign of cooler weather.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Child dies after contracting braining eating amoeba at splash pad
UISD investigating Chromebook threat
UISD investigates threat made to teacher through school Chromebook
Luis Enrique Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo
Gov. Greg Abbott set to visit Laredo for new avocado facility
Auto pedestrian accident on Saunders
Elderly man injured in accident on Saunders

Latest News

Chances of rain make a comeback
Who will stop the rain?
Seven day forecast
Heat and humidity return
Chances of rain bringing back that humidity
Heat and humidity return
Fall Friday feeling