Waiting on rain to come

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple a days away from October, but things are about to get pretty heated.

On Wednesday, we’ll start in the mid to upper 70s and we’ll see a high of about 98 degrees by afternoon with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase as we head into Thursday, we’ll hit a high of 93 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Now our best chance of rain will be on Friday, as we kick off the month of scares with some chances of thunderstorms.

We’ll see a high of about 91 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

These chances of rain will continue to linger as we head into the weekend.

On Saturday we are aiming for a high of 90 degrees with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of precipitation will decrease by Sunday by 10 percent but still pretty high, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

By next week, we are starting off with highs in the upper 80s and some more chances of rain.

Hopefully this is a sign of cooler weather.

