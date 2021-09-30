Advertisement

LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown

By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis elementary school is on lockdown after gunfire erupted Thursday morning inside Cumming Elementary School.

Officials with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said the shooting victim is a child who was rushed to the hospital for treatment following the shooting, WMC reported.

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Officers are clearing the building, relocating students and faculty to a staging area.

Police said they are working to locate the male juvenile suspect.

Shelby County Schools said the school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution, and parents have been notified.

“SCS Security officers are working with law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” Superintendent Joris Ray said.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

