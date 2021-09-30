Advertisement

Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Powerball ticket holders anxiously awaited to see if the numbers drawn Wednesday night would make them the winner of $570 million.

But that didn’t happen.

No ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so now the jackpot has grown to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the Jan. 20, 2021, drawing when a $731.1 million pot was won in Maryland, according to lottery officials.

The last jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida for the June 5 drawing.

Officials say there have been 39 drawings in a row since without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states.

According to Powerball statistics, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

