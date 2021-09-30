Border Patrol provides aid to individual injured by train

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -(Courtesy of Border Patrol) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an individual with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States.

During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female individual suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. Agents discovered an undocumented individual, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival.

This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late. Fortunately, agents were able to provide first aid to the victim quickly.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

