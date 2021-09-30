COVID-19 media briefing brings up vaccines for children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The wait for COVID-19 vaccines for children eleven and under might be over.

On Wednesday’s COVID-19 media briefing, the Laredo health Department Director Richard Chamberlin and Laredo’s health authority Dr. Victor Trevino, talked about how the vaccines might be available for children under 11 years and younger--- possibly by next month.

Health Director Richard Chamberlain said, “We would also like to share Pfizer vaccines for children 5 to 11 years of age should be available by October 31st. That is at the soonest.”

Officials say herd immunity should help slow down the spread of the virus among the children since he says they respond well to the vaccine and have a good immune system.

Dr. Victor Trevino says that pediatric cases have gone down locally.

In August, the health authority saw over 1,000 pediatric COVID cases.

Even though there is a downgrade in cases, he says children continue to spread the virus at school and home.

“We are still seeing about 290 cases reported to the health department this month,” the health authority reported.

Despite the downward trend, children have been sent to other Texas hospitals since Laredo does not have a pediatric ICU unit.

That has resulted in a hospital transfer this past Friday and a child under 10 in a pediatric case admitted to a local hospital.

The city says they will continue to host vaccine clinics to encourage those who are eligible to get the vaccine to get it.

The health department will host a COVID vaccine walk-in clinic this Saturday at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flu shots will also be available at this location.

