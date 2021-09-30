Judge rules in favor of former water superintendent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A district judge rules in favor of one of the city water employees who lost his job after this summer’s water boil notice.

In a hearing held Tuesday, 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez for the second time found that the former water superintendent Tony Moreno can be re-instated temporarily while the wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

The lawsuit against the City of Laredo and the City’s Municipal Civil Service Commission is based on violations of Moreno’s due process rights under the state and federal constitution.

However after the ruling, city attorneys filed an appeal with the appellate court.

In response, Moreno’s attorneys say they are prepared and looking forward to arguing their case before the Fourth Court of Appeals.

They say they have ample evidence showing their client was used as a scapegoat and the truth will come out in court.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the city says they disagree with the judge’s interpretation of the case, and are citing a lack of jurisdiction to even rule in the case by the 49th District Court.

Until a decision is made by the Fourth Court of Appeals, Moreno cannot return to work.

