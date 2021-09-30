Advertisement

LISD continues to provide COVID-19 testing to students and staff

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing its efforts to keep students and staff safe from the coronavirus.

On Thursday morning, LISD will announce a partnership with Community Labs to provide COVID-19 testing to both students and staff.

The school district has been very active in providing vaccines to eligible students.

Laredo ISD school nurses have distributed over 19,000 vaccines.

The event will take place at Lamar Middle School at 11 a.m.

