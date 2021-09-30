LISD partners with nonprofit for COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is continuing to be proactive when it comes to protecting its students from the coronavirus.

This morning LISD, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Community Labs, held a COVID-19 testing clinic for students at Lamar Middle School.

In order to take the tests, parents had to register their child via the school’s online portal.

Once the students were called in, they were offered a cotton swab that they inserted into both nostrils and the results will be ready within 24 hours.

Assistant Principal Sandra Trevino says offering this type of service to the students is vital in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 not just on their campus but other schools as well.

Across the entire school district, Community Labs has administered roughly 1,200 tests.

The nonprofit from San Antonio says they are going to continue to provide this type of service while the younger population remains unvaccinated.

