Man accused of stealing jewelry from home

27-year-old Saul Iram Rodriguez in the case
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a home and made off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of items.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Saul Iram Rodriguez in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 21 when officers received a call regarding a burglary at the 1200 block of Johnson Drive.

Officers met with the victim who stated that one of her neighbors saw a suspicious man entering the home through the front door and then leaving the rear window.

The victim also noticed that roughly $800 worth of jewelry was missing as well as three iPhones.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined that Rodriguez was the prime suspect in the case.

