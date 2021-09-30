Man accused of stealing jewelry from home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a home and made off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of items.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Saul Iram Rodriguez in the case.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 21 when officers received a call regarding a burglary at the 1200 block of Johnson Drive.

Officers met with the victim who stated that one of her neighbors saw a suspicious man entering the home through the front door and then leaving the rear window.

The victim also noticed that roughly $800 worth of jewelry was missing as well as three iPhones.

After a thorough investigation, authorities determined that Rodriguez was the prime suspect in the case.

