Man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a shots fired call that was reported in south Laredo last month.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Juan Manuel Velasco Jr. and charged him with Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm.

The incident was reported on Saturday, August 21 when officers received a call regarding gunshots at the 4500 block of Christine Lane.

Police arrived and met with a victim who stated that someone had shot at him while he was driving his vehicle and then fled the scene.

Officers were able to observe the damages made by the gunshot holes on the windshield and rear window.

After a thorough investigation, Velasco was identified as the prime suspect and he was taken into custody.

