LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Leopoldo Eduardo Orfila.

According to reports, officers received a call at the 1000 block of Elm Street regarding a stabbing after midnight Sunday.

When police arrived, the victim told officers a stranger had stabbed him.

He said he had put an item for sale on Facebook and they agreed to meet up and go through with the transaction.

During the transaction, they got into an altercation which led to the victim being dragged by a silver Dodge Journey.

He finally let go after being stabbed in the arm.

The case has since gone to the district attorney’s office which in turn issued a warrant for Orfila’s arrest.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

