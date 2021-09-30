Milton to end Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with special parade

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we closeout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a local school will rally behind two of its own students who are battling cancer.

On Thursday morning Milton Elementary will be celebrating the life of two students who are currently fighting the tough fight.

Students and staff will show their support as they greet them with balloons, signs and banners at 8:30 this morning.

Several different agencies and nonprofits will also be on hand to show their support for these brave young soles.

