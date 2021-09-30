September in the rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of waiting for the rain, we finally got some scattered showers, but could we see more chances of rain or even thunderstorms?

On Thursday, we’ll start out warm and muggy in the upper 70s and possibly even 80 degrees.

We’ll see a high of about 97 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Our best chance of rain comes on Friday, which is also the first day of October!

We’ll start our day muggy in the upper 70s and see a high of about 90 degrees with an 80 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain and humid conditions will last all weekend long.

We are expecting highs in the low 90s along with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Things will start to clear up on Monday of next week, we are expecting a high of 92 with sunny skies and a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we progress into next week, things will remain at 92 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.