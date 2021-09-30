Texas Gov. Abbott visits Laredo to discuss commerce, new avocado facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Gateway City earlier today for the grand opening of a massive distribution center which is expected to spur economic growth and development in Laredo.

Mission Produce, a global leader in the worldwide avocado business, has opened a massive mega distribution center here in Laredo.

The 262,000 square facility is located off Nicolas D. Hachar Road.

Its presence has been cited as a reason behind the expansion of the World Trade Bridge to 16 lanes and the reason Governor Greg Abbott was back on Laredo soil.

To a standing room of applause, Governor Greg Abbott entered the stage and greeted CEO Steve Barnard.

“I saw that Mayor Saenz said yesterday that the reason that the Governor was going to be here today is because it highlights the importance of Laredo for the State of Texas and he was exactly right. Laredo has always been important, however, I would say today, Laredo is more important than ever to the future of our state,” the governor announced to the audience.

Abbott deflected any discussion of immigration, despite the multi-cultural celebration, instead of focusing on commerce.

“We just had a meeting earlier today where we talked about the future vision about opening up ports even more, opening up roads even more. So you can expand your exporting and importing capabilities even more, elevating Laredo even higher.”

Abbott was quick to note that the state of Texas has ranked number one in the country for exports for the past 19 years and the presence of Mission Produce in the Gateway City can only offer growth.

“Laredo does more international trade than all the other border points combined from here to Arizona and we have a huge economic impact for the entire State of Texas, not just here,” Economic Development Director Teclo Garcia told us.

There are already nine Mission Produce warehouses here in the United States and several international warehouses as well, but the one here in Laredo is set to be the largest.

“This is probably the biggest, most modern facility in the whole world so to speak. We got a facility in Peru that’s a packing facility, but for this to be the entry into the United States from Mexico is a major deal. Mexico supplies 72% of the avocados Americans consume,” CEO Steve Baarnard said.

Gov. Abbott added, “It’s a saying we all use here in the State of Texas that resurfaces itself. That is: everything is bigger in Texas, including the distribution of avocados.”

While bigger issues loom over the state, for now, promise is the focal point.

“What I see for the future of Laredo is nothing but a very bright future.”

At one point, Abbott joked that several state lawmakers were absent but then countered that it was due to the fact that they were in a special session looking for strategies to allocate $16 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan and making sure that Laredo and Webb County get an effective use of that funding.

The new Mission Produce facility was built at the Pinnacle Industry Center.

On the topic of economic growth, Mayor Pete Saenz stated that various companies in the past 12 months have invested over $120 million in Laredo with over 450 jobs are expected to be generated.

