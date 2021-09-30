Advertisement

UISD can no longer impose mask mandate

United ISD received an order from the Supreme Court of Texas suspending the temporary injunction that allowed the district to impose a mask mandate.
UISD staff wearing mask and face shield
UISD staff wearing mask and face shield(KGNS)
By KGNS staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -United Independent School District can no longer require anyone to wear a face mask on any district property after the Texas Supreme Court suspends a temporary injunction.

A United ISD official says this will go into effect Thursday morning.

UISD Statement:

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, United ISD received an order from the Supreme Court of Texas suspending the temporary injunction that allowed the United ISD Board of Trustees to impose a mask mandate at all of our campuses, facilities, and for anyone using UISD transportation. As a result, United ISD can no longer require any individual to wear a  mask on any district property.

Our data shows that face coverings are working to prevent COVID-19 transmission in our schools; therefore, we will continue to highly recommend the use of face masks in all of our facilities.  Our students’ and employees’ health and safety remain our utmost priority, and we will continue to take all the precautions necessary and allowable to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our schools and community.

-United ISD

