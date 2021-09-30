UISD clears misunderstanding regarding virtual learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is clearing up a misunderstanding that surfaced this past Monday.

They had said on Telemundo Laredo that they were providing virtual learning for students who meet certain requirements, according to a law signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

However, many parents expressed their doubts regarding the issue.

Emma Leza, the associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction spoke with our Miguel Amante to clear up the issue.

She said that at this stage in time they are not offering virtual classes as per the law from the governor.

They have to be approved before they can be provided.

To see the full interview yourself you can click here.

