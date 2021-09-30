Advertisement

UISD clears misunderstanding regarding virtual learning

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is clearing up a misunderstanding that surfaced this past Monday.

They had said on Telemundo Laredo that they were providing virtual learning for students who meet certain requirements, according to a law signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

However, many parents expressed their doubts regarding the issue.

Emma Leza, the associate superintendent for curriculum and instruction spoke with our Miguel Amante to clear up the issue.

She said that at this stage in time they are not offering virtual classes as per the law from the governor.

They have to be approved before they can be provided.

To see the full interview yourself you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Three billboards outside United Middle School
Three billboards outside UISD schools comes to an end
New Cigarroa Middle School
LISD to break ground on Cigarroa Middle School
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video

Latest News

UISD clears the air regarding virtual learning
Judge rules in favor of former water superintendent
September in the rain
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle
Man wanted for aggravated robbery