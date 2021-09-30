Advertisement

UISD investigates another threat made in middle school bathroom

UISD investigates threat made on bathroom wall
UISD investigates threat made on bathroom wall(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another threat has been found at a UISD middle school bathroom.

The message was posted earlier this week at George Washington Middle School.

Unlike the previous threats, this one had a particular date and time.

School officials say that helped them to act quickly, But they worry the threats have become a trend that students feel they can get away with.

“The message that we want to send to everybody is that we’re checking. We’re checking our cameras, we’re checking our footage, checking the bathrooms, and narrowing the scope of individuals that may be responsible for it,” Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon said. “Fair warning that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any individual that we come to determine is making those threats to our campuses.”

UISD says the investigation continues, but they are looking to make examples of those who are responsible.

