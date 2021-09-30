Advertisement

Webb County names new elections administrator

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County has hired local attorney Jose Luis Castillo as its new elections administrator.

The vote was unanimous by the elections commission, which consists of Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, County Clerk Margie Ibarra, Tax Assessor Patricia Barrera and the county chairs of each political party.

Castillo will work under current administrator Jose Tellez until after the November constitutional amendments election in order to become familiar with the day-to-day activities of the department. The last day to register to vote in that election is October 4 with early voting starting on October 18.

As elections administrator, Castillo will be responsible for voter registration activities and will oversee the electoral process to provide a secure and impartial system for all elections in Webb County.

