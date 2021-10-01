Blame Game on the City’s Recent Water Boil Heats Up

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the first time., we hear from the man city officials say caused the boil-water notice.

Tony Moreno sits at the center of the blame-game of this summer’s boil water notice. A 20-year Laredo utilities employee tony Moreno was fired by city management after claiming he failed to maintain appropriate chlorine levels at the city’s water plant even going as far as saying in a statement that Moreno, “put the community and its health in jeopardy.”

“The city does not want to admit that they didn’t resolve the issues in 2019 and so therefore, they’re going to go somewhere else and fire someone else in order to move away from the issues in the 2019 boil water notice.”

Moreno and his attorney vehemently disagree and say they have the wrong person because he says while Moreno served as the superintendent over the Jefferson water treatment plant Flores produced records of daily reports of chlorine samples from the plant allegedly showing they fell within the safety range set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They add that the issues come from the distribution division which oversees the 800 miles of pipes that transport water from the plant to our faucets, a division that Moreno does not oversee.

They even go as far as saying that no proof or evidence was provided at Moreno’s civil service hearing. Moreno’s attorney, Carlos Flores, says, “it’s our position that Mr. Moreno and Mr. Gomez were the fall guys. The city does not want to admit that they didn’t resolve the issues in 2019 and so therefore, they’re going to go somewhere else and fire someone else in order to move away from the issues in the 2019 boil water notice.”

In both hearings held, Judge Joe Lopez, found that Moreno can be re-instated temporarily while the wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

However, the city filed an appeal with the 4th Court of Appeals claiming a lack of jurisdiction by the 49th district court. Until a decision is made by the appellate judges Moreno cannot return to work.

The lawsuit filed against the city and the civil service commission claims Moreno’s due process rights were violated under the state and federal constitution, it’s scheduled to go to trial in April 2022.

