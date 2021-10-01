UISD Forced to Lift Mask Mandate for Students and Staff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A drastic change is in place for UISD as the Texas Supreme Court rules school districts that defied Governor Abbott by issuing mask mandates in public schools ---can no longer make it mandatory.

Now, less than fifty days later, the temporary injunction has been suspended.

UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez says despite the development they will continue to recommend the use of facemasks at all of their facilities, busses, and every single campus and department.

He stands firm in his assessment that masks do help saying, “It’s something we believe is the right thing to do and it’s something to help us protect our children, our staff members and overall, as the United District to do what we think is right.”

According to studies, only three percent of children who wear masks in the classroom are at risk of getting Covid-19 but those who choose to take it off have a 20-percent chance of risk.

That’s why despite the ruling and expected resistance from some, officials say the district will be sticking to the safety measures that are still in place.

The current UISD Covid-19 portal shows less than 50 students in the district as infected and less than 20 employees. But those numbers are small comfort for parents like Esther Garza who says, “why do they say they don’t have to use it no more? The virus is not gone yet, so they have to use it.”

Nevertheless, all signs saying that students, staff, and guests must wear masks are being removed from the walls in all UISD buildings.

