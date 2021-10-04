County group celebrates Laredo’s haunted heritage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history and while we can see some of our historic past others lurk in the shadows.

During the month of October, the Webb County Heritage Foundation gets into the season of the witch by sharing some of Laredo’s most haunting stories.

A photo exhibit will be put on display at the 800 block of Zaragoza Street to show which parts of our city are said to be haunted.

Margarita Araiza is the executive director of the foundation and every October they host a haunted heritage exhibit.

She says every year they get a lot of questions regarding ghost stories ins specific parts of town, especially the older parts.

Araiza says our area has a treasure of ghost stories in the San Augustin Historic District.

Each photo tells a story collected of spooky occurrences and unexplained phenomena.

The museum is open for visitors and although they are expecting people to visit the exhibit, the pandemic did affect them months ago.

The foundation along with the Laredo Film Society have teamed up to show movies on the patio.

On Friday, October 8, they will feature Godzilla vs Kong and locally made short horror films.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.