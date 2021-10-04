Advertisement

County group celebrates Laredo’s haunted heritage

Webb County Heritage Museum
Webb County Heritage Museum(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history and while we can see some of our historic past others lurk in the shadows.

During the month of October, the Webb County Heritage Foundation gets into the season of the witch by sharing some of Laredo’s most haunting stories.

A photo exhibit will be put on display at the 800 block of Zaragoza Street to show which parts of our city are said to be haunted.

Margarita Araiza is the executive director of the foundation and every October they host a haunted heritage exhibit.

She says every year they get a lot of questions regarding ghost stories ins specific parts of town, especially the older parts.

Araiza says our area has a treasure of ghost stories in the San Augustin Historic District.

Each photo tells a story collected of spooky occurrences and unexplained phenomena.

The museum is open for visitors and although they are expecting people to visit the exhibit, the pandemic did affect them months ago.

The foundation along with the Laredo Film Society have teamed up to show movies on the patio.

On Friday, October 8, they will feature Godzilla vs Kong and locally made short horror films.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
(Source: Gray News)
Elderly woman injured in downtown accident
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Alleged extermination site found outside Nuevo Laredo
City Utilities Employee Fights Termination
Blame Game on the City’s Recent Water Boil Heats Up
Texas Supreme Court ruling forces UISD to lift their face mask mandate. They will continue to...
UISD Forced to Lift Mask Mandate for Students and Staff

Latest News

Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others
Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others
Volunteers Serving the Need
Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others
Facebook and other social media sites down
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook and other social media sites down