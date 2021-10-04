Advertisement

Doctors Hospital goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local hospital is letting its true colors shine through as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From cancer survivors to employees and physicians, Doctors Hospital kicked off the campaign with pink ribbon day.

Breast cancer survivor Esther Gonzalez was just one of the many attendees.

Thursday was her last day of radiation and she encourages others to get checked.

Gonzalez says, “I encourage women of all ages to change their lifestyles, do their annual preventive exams. Go to a primary doctor and do the order, get your exams going, do your blood work. We have all this technology and taking control you can prevent future illnesses.”0

Organizers say that they will continue to hold these types of events all month long to get people to be more proactive when it comes to getting screened.

