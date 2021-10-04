Elderly woman injured in downtown accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman was hit by a car in downtown Laredo over the weekend.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning near the El Metro Transit Center at the intersection of Farragut and Salinas Avenue.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her 70′s with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

