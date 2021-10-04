Motorcyclist injured in Loop 20 accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning accident sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Windfield Parkway.

When the Laredo Fire Department arrived, they found a man in his 30s injured at the scene.

He was transported to Doctor’s Hospital in serious condition.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.