Motorcyclist injured in Loop 20 accident

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning accident sent a motorcyclist to the hospital Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Windfield Parkway.

When the Laredo Fire Department arrived, they found a man in his 30s injured at the scene.

He was transported to Doctor’s Hospital in serious condition.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

