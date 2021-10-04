Advertisement

Over five million dollars of funding for STEM field

File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A college program is set to receive over five million dollars’ worth of funding.

This morning Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a press conference to announce federal funding for Laredo College’s LEAPS power Project and the FY-2021 Citizenship and integration program will receive.

The LEAPS program aims to increase the numbers of Hispanic and low-income students who attain a degree in the STEM Fields.

Laredo College currently has 5,200 full-time undergraduates, 97% of whom are Hispanic. The project will target nearly 100 STEM majors per academic year and encourage the education and retention of students in STEM.

Meanwhile, the Laredo College Citizenship and integration program will provide funding to funding to enroll a minimum of 200 students who will apply for their citizenship.

That event will take place at 9:30 a.m.

