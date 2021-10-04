Advertisement

Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you qualify for the Pfizer Coronavirus booster shot, you can get one this week.

The Laredo Fire Department is hosting a vaccine clinic at their administration building in north Laredo.

Everyone who qualifies will be able to get the booster shot.

The clinic started on Monday and will last until Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic will take place at the fire department on Del Mar.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
(Source: Gray News)
Elderly woman injured in downtown accident
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Alleged extermination site found outside Nuevo Laredo
City Utilities Employee Fights Termination
Blame Game on the City’s Recent Water Boil Heats Up
Texas Supreme Court ruling forces UISD to lift their face mask mandate. They will continue to...
UISD Forced to Lift Mask Mandate for Students and Staff

Latest News

Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway
Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway
Webb County Heritage Museum
County group celebrates Laredo’s haunted heritage
Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others
Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others
Volunteers Serving the Need
Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others