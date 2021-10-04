Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you qualify for the Pfizer Coronavirus booster shot, you can get one this week.

The Laredo Fire Department is hosting a vaccine clinic at their administration building in north Laredo.

Everyone who qualifies will be able to get the booster shot.

The clinic started on Monday and will last until Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic will take place at the fire department on Del Mar.

