Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet Monday to discuss several agenda items.

Members will review what was discussed during a private meeting between border and city officials.

Back on September 25, Mayor Pete Saenz, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Tamaulipas governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca met in private to discuss the upcoming new bridge.

Members of council have asked to hear what was said during that meeting.

The council is also calling for a status update on the current migrant crisis update.

Also, city staff and council will discuss the pending litigation against Laredo Utilities employee Tony Moreno.

Moreno who is a 20-year employee was fired by city management after they claim he failed to maintain appropriate chlorine levels.

A claim Moreno and his attorney disagree with.

The case was taken to the 49th District Court where Judge Joe Lopez found Moreno can be re-instated temporarily while the wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.

However, the city filed an appeal with the 4th Court of Appeals claiming a lack of jurisdiction by the 49th District Court.

Until a decision is made by the appellate judges, Moreno cannot return to work.

These topics and several others will be discussed during the council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

