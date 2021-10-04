TAMIU students take part in abortion rally

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The highly debated topic of abortion continues as members of Congress share their abortion stories in light of Texas abortion restrictions.

Over the weekend, a group of students at TAMIU took part in a rally to share their opinion on the abortion ban.

Dozens of students and alumni chanted through the university campus, all for the purpose of sharing their voice.

The group says it came together because the supreme court is set to begin oral arguments on October 4.

The case will determine the future of abortion rights.

The abortion law was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May and took effect on September 1.

TAMIU College Democrats President Christian Ochoa is one of the organizers of this march.

He says he wants to bring awareness to abortion justice.

Ochoa says, “A lot of people usually have an idea of what abortion law is, we want to make sure everyone knows about it.”

But the group wasn’t the only ones sharing their opinion.

Back in April, the Texas right to life was one of the groups in town to visit the Gateway City and voice their opposition against abortion.

On Friday, a representative for the Texas young Republicans Chelsea Howell-Garcia also spoke against the rally.

Howell says, “We support life and yes it maybe your body, but you have another living little body inside of you.”

Over 100 organizations have joined to take part in a nationwide stance against abortion.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.