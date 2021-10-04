Advertisement

TAMIU students take part in abortion rally

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The highly debated topic of abortion continues as members of Congress share their abortion stories in light of Texas abortion restrictions.

Over the weekend, a group of students at TAMIU took part in a rally to share their opinion on the abortion ban.

Dozens of students and alumni chanted through the university campus, all for the purpose of sharing their voice.

The group says it came together because the supreme court is set to begin oral arguments on October 4.

The case will determine the future of abortion rights.

The abortion law was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in May and took effect on September 1.

TAMIU College Democrats President Christian Ochoa is one of the organizers of this march.

He says he wants to bring awareness to abortion justice.

Ochoa says, “A lot of people usually have an idea of what abortion law is, we want to make sure everyone knows about it.”

But the group wasn’t the only ones sharing their opinion.

Back in April, the Texas right to life was one of the groups in town to visit the Gateway City and voice their opposition against abortion.

On Friday, a representative for the Texas young Republicans Chelsea Howell-Garcia also spoke against the rally.

Howell says, “We support life and yes it maybe your body, but you have another living little body inside of you.”

Over 100 organizations have joined to take part in a nationwide stance against abortion.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
(Source: Gray News)
Elderly woman injured in downtown accident
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Alleged extermination site found outside Nuevo Laredo
City Utilities Employee Fights Termination
Blame Game on the City’s Recent Water Boil Heats Up
Texas Supreme Court ruling forces UISD to lift their face mask mandate. They will continue to...
UISD Forced to Lift Mask Mandate for Students and Staff

Latest News

TAMIU students take part in abortion rally
TAMIU students take part in abortion rally
County group celebrates Laredo’s haunted heritage
County group celebrates Laredo’s haunted heritage
Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway
Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway
Laredo Fire Department building
Pfizer booster shot campaign now underway