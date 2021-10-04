Advertisement

TxDOT ignites Pedestrian Safety Month

TxDOT launches Pedestrian Safety Month
TxDOT launches Pedestrian Safety Month(TxDOT)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, a time to remind drivers to look out for people walking on the roadways.

According to Txdot, in 2020 there were nearly 5,000 accidents involving pedestrians, resulting in 731 fatalities and thousands of injuries.

To help reduce these statistics, TXDOT is launching its be safe drive smart campaign.

State laws mandate stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks, yielding the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists when turning, and passing bicyclists at a safe distance and giving them room to ride.

To learn more about the campaign you can click here.

