Volunteers Serving the Need: Help the organization help others

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For over a decade, Volunteers Serving the Need has helped our local heroes and their families.

After facing several hardships as part of the ongoing pandemic, the organization is now asking others to help them help others.

Giga Ramos, the founder of Volunteers Serving the Need knows all the struggles veterans and their families face.

The organization sits along the train tracks in downtown Laredo at the 1200 block of Salinas Avenue.

The nonprofit has a thrift store that sells many used items from pots and pans to toys and furniture.

Ramos created the Volunteers Serving the Need and its thrift store and for 12 years she has helped veterans and their family members who have struggled to put food on their table as well as other necessities.

Ramos says they have served over 10,000 veterans and surviving spouses trying to make a difference in their lives.

People can shop for items at the thrift store, those funds will go back to helping veterans but there’s other ways people can help

For 20 dollars, you can adopt a veteran and provide that veteran with two hundred dollars’ worth of food; however, the organization has faced some challenges of its own.

Ramos says the pandemic has not only hurt the people they serve but also the organization’s staff.

Although Gigi appreciates the donations, they are not accepting any more at the moment, but she is inviting locals to stop by the store and shop until they drop.

If you would like to volunteer, especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to help with the unloading and repacking of their weekly food delivery, you can stop by the thrift store located on 1202 Salinas.

